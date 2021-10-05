Hoda Kotb's Best Piece of Parenting Advice Is Too Sweet

Hoda Kotb is not expanding her family just yet, but the TODAY anchor is ready to share her parenting secret.
The Making Space With Hoda Kotb podcast host exclusively revealed during E! News' Daily Pop on Tuesday, Oct. 5 that when it comes to daughters Haley Joy, 4, and Hope Catherine, 2, it's best to be a little hands-off.
"They do have their spats because kids do, but they love each other," Hoda gushed. "One of my favorite times in the day is watching them on the monitor in the morning in their room together. It's beautiful. I realized if we just get out of the way, everything gets resolved. You get out, let the kids have their moment and they'll iron it out and be besties in five seconds."
And Hoda's fiancé Joel Schiffman similarly has had new revelations about parenting. "He's an older dad. When he was a parent to his older daughter, he was traveling a lot," Hoda admitted. "Times are changing. Now, everyone's got to get smack in the middle of it. He's getting another shot at it too."
But, two girls under the age of five is enough to keep Hoda and Joel busy...for now.
Hoda shut down rumors that the adoption process for a third child is back on track after a photo of Haley and Hope wearing matching "big sister" shirts was shared online.
"That is me on Amazon ordering two shirts, OK?" Hoda joked. "Size five for kids and size three, and that's how it came. There's nothing to tell."
Watch the full interview above to hear why Kathy Lee Gifford would be the "perfect" podcast guest, plus hear why Hoda thinks Maria Shriver and Oprah Winfrey have a "lifelong friendship."
Making Space With Hoda Kotb is a new original podcast by Hoda Kotb and NBC News' TODAY. Listen on your favorite streaming site.