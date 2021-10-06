Kyle Richards Reveals Where She Stands With Erika Jayne After the RHOBH Season 11 Reunion

Watch : Kyle Richards Visits Haunted House & Talks "RHOBH" Reunion

Was The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion more frightening than a horror movie?

Halloween Kills star Kyle Richards might not have had to face Michael Myers at the unprecedented four-part reunion, but the Bravo star exclusively revealed what scared her the most about seeing her co-stars during E! News' Daily Pop on Wednesday, Oct. 6.

"A lot of questions were answered during the reunion, for sure, because it was really confusing for all of us, obviously," Kyle dished about dealing with co-star Erika Jayne's legal troubles over the course of the season. "Everything was unfolding in real time while we were shooting."

Kyle continued, "I knew that [Erika] was upset with me because I had questions. It was confusing. Some of the things that were said and seen upset her, so we dealt with that at the reunion. But we're OK now."

And, according to Kyle, host Andy Cohen encouraged Erika to be candid.