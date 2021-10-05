How Sadie Robertson Learned to Embrace Even the "Very, Very Terrifying" Parts of Parenthood

Watch : Sadie Robertson Welcomes Baby No. 1 With Christian Huff

Nearly five months in, Sadie Robertson is still finding the sweetness in even the sourest of parenting moments.

Take daughter Honey's recent battle with Respiratory Syncytial Virus, a common infection that can sometimes lead to serious, life-threatening issues. From the 4-month-old's first little cough in early September, Sadie knew it was the same RSV that some of her family members—and fellow Duck Dynasty alums—had dealt with weeks earlier.

"I just heard it in her voice and I was like, yeah that's not good, so it was really scary," she recalled to E! News in an exclusive interview. "But as soon as we went to the doctor, he was reaffirming. He was like, 'This doesn't mean that she's going to have to go to the hospital.' Then of course six days later she just got worse and couldn't really stay on her breath on her own and so we were in the hospital for four days."