Brie Bella Shares Adorable Photos of Her "Little Pumpkins" Preparing for Halloween

Brie Bella is ready for Halloween with her two adorable pumpkins.

With the beloved holiday just weeks away, the retired pro wrestler took to social media to share her family's sweet preparations for spooky season. While the Total Bellas star got her and husband Daniel Bryan's two kids, Buddy, 1, and Birdie, 4, and their dog Penelope in the Halloween spirit with coordinating themed outfits, getting a photo of the trio proved to be a bit of a wrestle.

"Really tried to get ONE good picture of my little pumpkins!!!!" Brie captioned a series of photos on Instagram. "Never seems to happen lol." In the pictures, Buddy was clearly interested in the tiny hat on top of Penelope's head. "Lol buddy snapping the hat....," a fan commented.

Another follower wrote, "That last pic! He's like please save me." For fans who remember Brie and twin sister Nikki Bella's stunning reveal in January 2020 that they were pregnant at the same time, it's hard to believe nearly two years have already gone by.