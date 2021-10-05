Britney SpearsKardashiansDWTSShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Brie Bella Shares Adorable Photos of Her "Little Pumpkins" Preparing for Halloween

Brie Bella doesn't need a patch—she has three pumpkins right at home. See the Total Bellas star's two kids and their dog getting into the Halloween spirit with this cute photo shoot at home.

By Samantha Schnurr Oct 05, 2021 1:43 PMTags
Celeb KidsHalloweenCelebritiesBrie BellaNikki BellaTotal Bellas
Watch: Nikki & Brie Bella's Top Mommy Moments

Brie Bella is ready for Halloween with her two adorable pumpkins. 

With the beloved holiday just weeks away, the retired pro wrestler took to social media to share her family's sweet preparations for spooky season. While the Total Bellas star got her and husband Daniel Bryan's two kids, Buddy, 1, and Birdie, 4, and their dog Penelope in the Halloween spirit with coordinating themed outfits, getting a photo of the trio proved to be a bit of a wrestle. 

"Really tried to get ONE good picture of my little pumpkins!!!!" Brie captioned a series of photos on Instagram. "Never seems to happen lol." In the pictures, Buddy was clearly interested in the tiny hat on top of Penelope's head. "Lol buddy snapping the hat....," a fan commented. 

Another follower wrote, "That last pic! He's like please save me." For fans who remember Brie and twin sister Nikki Bella's stunning reveal in January 2020 that they were pregnant at the same time, it's hard to believe nearly two years have already gone by. 

photos
Brie Bella & Birdie's Cutest Pics

Making matters even more special, Brie's son arrived into the world on August 1, only one day after Nikki's son, Matteo, was born

Just like their moms, they've been growing up together ever since! For the cutest photos of these adorable cousins, just keep scrolling. 

Trending Stories

1

Leah Remini Accuses Ellen of "Acting Interested" Before Whacking Her

2

This New Photo of Rob Kardashian Was Worth the Wait After IG Outage

3

Penelope Disick Is Unrecognizable With Face Tattoos in New Pic

Brie Bella/Instagram
Already Besties

Brie wrote in May 2021, "BFF's for Life."

Brie Bella/Instagram
Brie, Birdie and Buddy

"We all woke up late but just in time for the inauguration," Brie Bella wrote in January 2021. "First time I get to sit with my kids and explain it all to them!!! Bird said she wants Gaga's dresses!! Such a special day!!"

Brie Bella/Instagram
Napping Mentor

Brie revealed on Instagram, "Birdie telling Buddy all about sleeping on his own in his room. I can't believe the time has come!! My active rolling little boy is growing so fast!!!"

Instagram
Vineyard Walks

Nikki Bella captioned this tender photo of herself and Matteo Chigvintsev, "Mama + Teo vineyard walks."

Brie Bella/Instagram
Buddy and Grandma

Brie shared this picture of Buddy and grandma Kathy Colace Laurinaitis on Jan. 7.

Instagram
Messy Matteo

Alongside this sweet pic of Matteo, Nikki stated, "My Sweet Potato King."

Instagram
Over 23 Weeks

Nikki wrote, "Can't believe our baby boy is a few days over 23 weeks".

Instagram
Channeling His Mama

"Shared this with some friends," Nikki penned online. "Teo is becoming a lot like his Mama! Facials exact! lol"

Instagram
The Russian Love and the Russian Bear

Nikki shared on this Instagram snap, "My Russian Love & My Russian Bear".

Brie Bella/Instagram
Happy New Year

"Ringing in the New Year with these Party Animals!!!" Brie wrote on Instagram. "Happy New Year's Bella Army."

Instagram / Artem Chigvintsev
Matteo's First Christmas

Artem Chigvintsev shared this photo of him and Nikki Bella with their baby boy on Christmas Day 2020.

Instagram
Buddy's First Christmas

Brie Bella posted this photo of husband Daniel Bryan and kids Birdie Danielson and Buddy Danielson on Christmas Day 2020.

Brie Bella/Instagram
Buddy's Smile

On this Buddy update, Brie wrote, "Happy face slowly into the please stop taking my picture face!!"

Instagram / Daniel Bryan
Baby Talk

Brie Bella's husband Daniel Bryan shared this adorable photo of the boys a week before Christmas 2020.

Instagram
Bonding Boys

Matteo Chigvintsev and Buddy Danielson get some quality time together in this December 2020 pic.

Instagram
Casual Cuties

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev kept it casual while watching the boys.

Instagram
Family Fun

Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan's son was all smiles while being held by aunt Nikki.

Instagram
Funny Face

We're loving little Buddy's face in this photo.

Instagram
Surprise!

Artem feigned surprise for a bit with baby Buddy.

Instagram
Baby's First Christmas Card

Nikki Bella's holds son Matteo Chigvintsev as they post for his first Christmas card.

Instagram
Brie's Boys

Brie Bella's husband Daniel Bryan holds their son Buddy Danielson.

Instagram
Tummy Time

Brie Bella's baby boy Buddy Danielson shows off remarkably good neck muscle control for his age (3 months).

Instagram
Nikki and Matteo Time

Mama is hilarious!

Instagram
Touchdown!

Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan's son Buddy Danielson gets his football on.

Instagram
Hanging Out

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev's son Matteo Chigvintsev hangs out in his bouncer. 

Instagram
Siblings Bond

Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan's daughter Birdie Danielson holds her brother Buddy Danielson.

Instagram
Little Man

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev's son Matteo Chigvintsev strikes a pose.

Instagram
Listen Mom, Activity Mats Are Hard

Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan's son Buddy Danielson practices his grabbing and rolling skills.

Instagram
Sitting Nicely

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev's son Matteo Chigvintsev sits up.

Instagram
Whatever!

At age 3, it is understandable that Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan's daughter Birdie Danielson would find Mega Bloks far more interesting than her baby brother Buddy Danielson.

photos
View More Photos From Nikki and Brie Bella's Sons' Cutest Baby Pics
Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Leah Remini Accuses Ellen of "Acting Interested" Before Whacking Her

2

This New Photo of Rob Kardashian Was Worth the Wait After IG Outage

3

Penelope Disick Is Unrecognizable With Face Tattoos in New Pic

4

Harry Styles Confirms the NSFW Meaning Behind "Watermelon Sugar"

5

Dale Moss Breaks His Silence on "Unfortunate" Clare Crawley Breakup