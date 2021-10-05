Britney SpearsKardashiansDWTSShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Shawn Mendes Has the Last Laugh on Viral "Giving Cher" Moment

While getting ready for the 2021 Met Gala, Shawn Mendes commented on Camila Cabello's Michael Kors Collection dress and said, "It's giving Cher."

By Elyse Dupre Oct 05, 2021 1:06 PMTags
Met GalaViralCelebritiesShawn Mendes
Watch: Rihanna & A$AP Rocky and Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello at Met Gala

Shawn Mendes hasn't heard the end of "it's giving Cher." 

Connor Wood joked about the 23-year-old singer's viral Met Gala moment in a post shared to TikTok on Monday, Oct. 4. 

The video showed Mendes enjoying a drink. "Nice beer," Wood told him. "It's kind of giving share." Shawn then offered him a sip of the beverage and they shared a laugh.

"I think we should all give a little more share," Wood captioned the video. "@shawnmendes."

So what exactly is he referring to? Three weeks ago, Vogue filmed Mendes and Camila Cabello getting ready for fashion's biggest night. After seeing the "Havana" star's sparkly purple Michael Kors Collection dress, Mendes said, "It's giving Cher." 

The comment went viral. "Shawn Mendes saying 'it's giving cher' is in a constant loop in my head," one social media user tweeted. Added another, "Just bought Shawn tickets it's giving cher!!"

Even Lizzo tweeted about the remark—sharing a photo of herself standing next to Mendes and writing,"IM ALWAYS GIVING CHER, HOE."

photos
Looking Back on Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's Year of Viral Moments

Followers also couldn't get enough of Mendes' shirtless Michael Kors Collection outfit. The "Mercy" star wore a black leather jacket over his chest and matching black pants. 

"Met gala with mi reina," he wrote alongside a photo of his outfit on Instagram.

@fibulaa

I think we should all give a little more share @shawnmendes

? original sound - Connor Wood ??

And it looks like Cabello was a fan of Mendes' look, too. "I almost tried to get him to take that jacket off down there," she told Vogue "I was like, ‘Take it off! Take it off!'" 

After Cabello and Mendes attended the stylish soirée, the couple kept the good times rolling by stopping by a star-studded after-party. While he kept his ensemble, she switched things up by changing into a black blazer and striped shorts.

To look back at all the stars' looks throughout the night, click here and here.

Trending Stories

1

Leah Remini Accuses Ellen of "Acting Interested" Before Whacking Her

2

This New Photo of Rob Kardashian Was Worth the Wait After IG Outage

3

Penelope Disick Is Unrecognizable With Face Tattoos in New Pic

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Leah Remini Accuses Ellen of "Acting Interested" Before Whacking Her

2

This New Photo of Rob Kardashian Was Worth the Wait After IG Outage

3

Penelope Disick Is Unrecognizable With Face Tattoos in New Pic

4

Dale Moss Breaks His Silence on "Unfortunate" Clare Crawley Breakup

5

Harry Styles Confirms the NSFW Meaning Behind "Watermelon Sugar"