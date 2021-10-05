Harry Styles Sings “You Just Had a Baby” to Halsey During NYC Concert

Watch : Harry Styles REVEALS "Watermelon Sugar's" NSFW Meaning

We're willing to bet Halsey has a fuzzy feeling following Harry Styles' latest show—and yes, technically, it involves kiwi.



The new mom, who attended Harry's latest show in NYC on Monday, Oct. 4, received the most adorable shoutout from the singer while hanging out in the audience. In a clip from the seemingly glorious show, Harry is heard switching up the lyrics of his song "Kiwi" just ever so slightly when pointing to the "Without Me" singer.



Instead of singing the lyric, "I'm having your baby," Harry is seen pointing and singing to Halsey, "You just had a baby," instead—and the moment is as priceless as it sounds. Halsey even took to Instagram Stories to share an epic shot of their view of the electrifying show.



It was just three months ago, on July 14, that Halsey gave birth to son, Ender Ridley Aydin, their first child with boyfriend and screenwriter Alev Aydin.