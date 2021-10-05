Jamie Lee Curtis Reveals the Unusual Nickname Husband Christopher Guest Calls Her While Getting Intimate

Watch : Jamie Lee Curtis Reacts to Viral 2021 Golden Globes Look

Jamie Lee Curtis has made quite the name for herself over her decades-long career, but there's another name she will sometimes hear at all the wrong moments.

On Monday, Oct. 4, the 62-year-old Halloween Kills actress visited The Late Late Show, where she told host James Corden and band leader Reggie Watts that she used to go by "Jamie Curtis" before launching her career, and that she didn't include her middle name until it came to pursue her craft.

After Watts asked is she ever went without the "Lee," the star replied, "Oh, yes—many, many, many, many times. That was who I was until I became an actor. I would never have called myself a three-name person. That felt a little pretentious."

Curtis, whose parents are late Hollywood stars Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh, explained that she didn't initially like the name "Jamie" because kids would tease her about it sounding like a boy's name.