Leah Remini Accuses Ellen DeGeneres of "Acting Interested" Before Smacking Her During Wild Interview

Leah Remini and Ellen DeGeneres clearly don't have a problem telling each other how they really feel.

The 51-year-old King of Queens alum visited The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday, Oct. 5, where Leah got into the Halloween spirit by quipping to the host that it's "normal for a parent to scare the crap out of their kids." Leah and husband Angelo Pagan's 17-year-old daughter, Sofia, is currently a high school senior.

During the somewhat lengthy story, Leah showed a photo of a mask that she and Angelo had picked out in an attempt to frighten Sofia, although it appeared the teen is tough to scare. Leah went on to recall a time when she had her assistant hide in the star's dance instructor's car.

"One of my teachers was there, and I had my assistant dress up in my pigtails...," Leah said before suddenly cutting the anecdote short.

Leah apparently didn't know how to read Ellen's face and went on to tell the host, "No, because you're acting really interested. So, like, I don't know if you're doing that thing where you're, like, into my story, so that..."