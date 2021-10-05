Kristen Bell Admits Parenting Is "Just Weird" After 6-Year-Old Daughter Drops Shocking Joke

Watch : How Far Will Kristen Bell Go for a Good Discount?

Kristen Bell is at a point where she has to acknowledge when she's been bested by her own children.

The 41-year-old The Good Place alum hosts Momsplaining With Kristen Bell, the Daytime Emmy-nominated digital series available weekly on Ellen DeGeneres' content platform Bubble. As seen in preview footage exclusive to E! News from the Wednesday, Oct. 6 episode, Kristen discussed moments when she and husband Dax Shepard have been outwitted by daughters Lincoln, 8, and Delta, 6.

"Parenting is a lot like sports—you're either winning or losing every minute of the day," Kristen quipped in the clip. "Mostly losing, but that's what makes the winning so sweet, and fleeting. Being a parent is just weird, you know? And it helps to know you're not alone. I suggest talking to someone—even if no one is there."

She then introduced her guests, The Dumb Dads Podcast co-hosts Evan Kyle Berger and Kevin Laferriere, and told them about a time when Delta didn't want to put away her toy and get ready for bed.