Britney Spears Acknowledges the Free Britney Movement's Role in "Freeing" Her From Conservatorship

Watch : Britney Spears Finally Free From Jamie Spears: What's Next?

Britney Spears is stronger than yesterday thanks to the support of her fans.

The pop star suggested that the recent developments in her conservatorship wouldn't have happened if Britney's Army wasn't so vocal in recent years. She tweeted on Monday, Oct. 4, "#FreeBritney movement … I have no words … because of you guys and your constant resilience in freeing me from my conservatorship … my life is now in that direction !!!!"

"I cried last night for two hours cause my fans are the best and I know it," the mother of two continued. "I feel your hearts and you feel mine … that much I know is true !!!!!"

On Sept. 29, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge suspended Jamie Spears from his role as conservator of Britney's estate, with business owner John Zabel taking on the role in the interim.

Britney previously said that she's excited to start this new chapter in life, but understands "I still have a lot of healing to do!!!"