How Teen Mom's Maci Bookout and Son Bentley Are Normalizing Therapy for All Ages

No matter how old—or young—you are, it's always okay to ask for help.

In the world of reality TV, it's unusual to watch a family evolve over a span of more than 12 years. But ever since Maci Bookout McKinney appeared on 16 and Pregnant in June 2009, viewers have had a front-row seat to her life.

From dramatic breakups with Ryan Edwards to finding her happily ever after with Taylor McKinney, Maci has documented many ups and downs for MTV cameras thanks to the Teen Mom franchise.

And while her 12-year-old son, Bentley Edwards, has been along for the entire ride, it's only recently that the middle school student became an important voice in mental health awareness.

For the past two seasons of Teen Mom OG, Bentley has been going to therapy to work through issues relating to his relationship with his father, Ryan. And while some were quick to criticize the family for opening up about a personal journey, Maci made it clear that the decision came after much thought and consideration.