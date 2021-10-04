Ashley Olsen Ditches Her Signature Style During Trendy New York City Outing

Watch : Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen's Growing Fashion Empire

Ashley Olsen is breaking all the rules, including that one about not wearing white after Labor Day.

The former Full House actress was photographed in a noticeably lighter ensemble as she got food with friends in New York City over the weekend. Rather than wear her typical all-black outfit, the Row designer put on a pair of cuffed white pants and a linen button-up blouse.

Of course, the 35-year-old fashion designer didn't go entirely rogue. As per usual, she carried one of The Row's beloved handbags, the Massimo backpack, which retails for just over $3,000. And she finished off the look with a pair of chunky black boots.

Still, the brighter look is a major difference from Ashley's usually dark wardrobe. When Mary-Kate's other half goes out, she tends to wear black or brown, with the occasional pop of color.

Last month, Ashley and boyfriend Louis Eisner attended the YES 20th Anniversary Celebration at The Maybourne Beverly Hills, marking the star's first red carpet appearance in two years.