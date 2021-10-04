Demi Moore and Scout Willis Are the Chicest Mother-Daughter Duo at Paris Fashion Week

Watch : "Brave New World" Cast's Surreal Time With Demi Moore

Like mother, like daughter!

After making heads turn during her surprise Fendi runway appearance in January 2021, Demi Moore is once again taking over fashion week with her superstar presence and chic attire. But this time, the Ghost actress has a stylish partner in crime by her side: Her daughter Scout Willis.

On Monday, Oct. 4, the mother-daughter duo stepped out during Paris Fashion Week to see designer Stella McCartney's newest collection from her eponymous brand's spring/summer 2022 show.

To mark the fabulous occasion, Demi wore a sleek black jumpsuit that featured a daring fishnet top. She tied her look together with a caramel-colored bomber jacket, a black gold-chained handbag and matching shoes.

As for Scout? The 30-year-old star opted for a similar vibe as her mom, wearing an oversized black blazer, white trousers and a sporty bustier.

In addition to their fashionable ensembles, the two looked like twins, as they styled their hair exactly the same by rocking a middle part and effortless waves.