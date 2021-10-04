Demi Moore and Scout Willis Are the Chicest Mother-Daughter Duo at Paris Fashion Week

Like mother, like daughter!
After making heads turn during her surprise Fendi runway appearance in January 2021, Demi Moore is once again taking over fashion week with her superstar presence and chic attire. But this time, the Ghost actress has a stylish partner in crime by her side: Her daughter Scout Willis.
On Monday, Oct. 4, the mother-daughter duo stepped out during Paris Fashion Week to see designer Stella McCartney's newest collection from her eponymous brand's spring/summer 2022 show.
To mark the fabulous occasion, Demi wore a sleek black jumpsuit that featured a daring fishnet top. She tied her look together with a caramel-colored bomber jacket, a black gold-chained handbag and matching shoes.
As for Scout? The 30-year-old star opted for a similar vibe as her mom, wearing an oversized black blazer, white trousers and a sporty bustier.
In addition to their fashionable ensembles, the two looked like twins, as they styled their hair exactly the same by rocking a middle part and effortless waves.
This isn't the first show Demi has attended during Paris Fashion Week either. The award-winning star displayed her cool-girl style during the Chloe show on Sept. 30. For the event, she donned an all-tan looked that she paired with oversized sunglasses.
Just days before, the G.I. Jane actress shut down the red carpet in a white-hot suit at the Fendi by Versace special during Milan Fashion Week.
Of course, the A-lister has close ties with Fendi and even opened its spring/summer 2021 show in January. A month after sending fans into a frenzy over her catwalk, Demi told legendary supermodel Naomi Campbell about the one-of-a-kind experience.
"First of all, truly, it didn't hit me until afterwards that it really was like a teenage fantasy fulfilled," Demi said on the model's YouTube series No Filter With Naomi. "I took a moment where I thought, ‘Oh my God! I literally just walked a runway show with some of the biggest models ever.' For me, I literally felt like a little kid."