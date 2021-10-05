Britney SpearsKardashiansDWTSShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Terry Bradshaw Has the Best Response to Granddaughter Zurie's New BF on The Bradshaw Bunch

By Samantha Bergeson Oct 05, 2021 1:00 PMTags
TVReality TVCelebrity FamiliesCeleb KidsKidsShowsThe Bradshaw BunchTerry BradshawNBCU
RETURNS WEDNESDAY 9 PM
Watch: Terry Bradshaw's Granddaughter Zurie Is a Mood

They grow up so fast.

Terry Bradshaw can't even believe what eight-year-old granddaughter Zurie is sharing during a family trip to Hawaii in this sneak peek at Wednesday Night's season two premiere of The Bradshaw Bunch. "My granddaughter Zurie and I, we've got a special relationship," the former NFL player jokes. 

To Zurie, Terry says, "Your hair sure is getting long. It looks good," before asking about Zurie's love life. "How is Lorenzo doing? Y'all still together?" 

But, Zurie already has her sights set on another boyfriend. "No. Endino is my 'special friend,'" she reveals. "He kissed me on the lips." 

Now it's Zurie's mom Lacey Hester's turn to be surprised! And, Zurie's diss about grandpa Terry going swimming ("If he dies, he's old") catches even more flack. 

Zurie also isn't the only one dating again: aunt Rachel Bradshaw also has a new man in her life.

During a confessional, girl dad Terry tells Zurie that he loves spending time with Zurie during their family vacations, especially with her sassy one-liners.

photos
Terry Bradshaw's Girl Dad Moments

"I like spending time with you too," Zurie sweetly says, "but I think cake is better. Ice cream is a different story." 

As Terry sums up, "That's right, you tell 'em, Zurie!" 

E!

Watch the adorable clip above before tomorrow's one-hour season premiere on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Leah Remini Accuses Ellen of "Acting Interested" Before Whacking Her

2

This New Photo of Rob Kardashian Was Worth the Wait After IG Outage

3

Dale Moss Breaks His Silence on "Unfortunate" Clare Crawley Breakup

The Bradshaw Bunch returns this Wednesday, Oct. 6 at 9 p.m. with a one-hour premiere, only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Leah Remini Accuses Ellen of "Acting Interested" Before Whacking Her

2

This New Photo of Rob Kardashian Was Worth the Wait After IG Outage

3

Dale Moss Breaks His Silence on "Unfortunate" Clare Crawley Breakup

4

Penelope Disick Is Unrecognizable With Face Tattoos in New Pic

5

Go Inside Nina Dobrev’s Gorgeous Hollywood Home