Terry Bradshaw Has the Best Response to Granddaughter Zurie's New BF on The Bradshaw Bunch

Watch : Terry Bradshaw's Granddaughter Zurie Is a Mood

They grow up so fast.

Terry Bradshaw can't even believe what eight-year-old granddaughter Zurie is sharing during a family trip to Hawaii in this sneak peek at Wednesday Night's season two premiere of The Bradshaw Bunch. "My granddaughter Zurie and I, we've got a special relationship," the former NFL player jokes.

To Zurie, Terry says, "Your hair sure is getting long. It looks good," before asking about Zurie's love life. "How is Lorenzo doing? Y'all still together?"

But, Zurie already has her sights set on another boyfriend. "No. Endino is my 'special friend,'" she reveals. "He kissed me on the lips."

Now it's Zurie's mom Lacey Hester's turn to be surprised! And, Zurie's diss about grandpa Terry going swimming ("If he dies, he's old") catches even more flack.

Zurie also isn't the only one dating again: aunt Rachel Bradshaw also has a new man in her life.

During a confessional, girl dad Terry tells Zurie that he loves spending time with Zurie during their family vacations, especially with her sassy one-liners.