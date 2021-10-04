Are Jake Gyllenhaal and Girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu Ready for Marriage? He Says...

Watch : Happy Birthday Jake Gyllenhaal!: E! News Rewind

Could marriage be in Jake Gyllenhaal's future?

The actor discussed the subject during the Oct. 4 episode of The Howard Stern Show. While talking about the Oscar-nominated star's career, Howard asked Jake if he thinks he's equipped to take on another set of roles: husband and father.

"That's all I want is to be a good husband and a father…That really is what I want," Jake replied. "And now that I have fulfilled a lot of things in my career that I feel comfortable with, I can safely say that. I don't know if I could have said that before."

Jake then spoke about how he admires his sister Maggie Gyllenhaal and her husband Peter Sarsgaard for the way they've raised their daughters Ramona, 15, and Gloria, 9, noting his nieces "make me have faith in the future, honestly."

For years, Jake has been in a relationship with model Jeanne Cadieu. The pair first sparked romance rumors in 2018. And while they often try to shield their relationship from the public eye, they've been attending more public events together. Just last week, for instance, they both went to the 74th annual Tony Awards, where Jake was nominated in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play category for his work in Sea Wall/A Life.

"It was nice having her there," he said. "It was great."