Dale Moss Breaks His Silence on "Unfortunate" Breakup From Clare Crawley

Watch : Clare Crawley Perseveres After Her & Dale Moss Split Again

Dale Moss says he wants nothing but the best for Clare Crawley after they broke up weeks ago.

In what marked the Bachelor Nation star's first public statement on the matter, Dale's rep told E! News on his behalf that they officially parted ways in mid-September, when Clare visited him in New York City. The timeline of events continues, according to Dale's rep, when "Clare then chose to fly home to Sacramento and asked Dale to send her things."

Then, the exes reunited "a couple of weeks later," when Clare's mother's health took a turn for the worse, the rep shared with E! News. Clare previously confirmed on Instagram that her mother, who has Alzheimers and dementia, recently entered hospice care.

"Dale flew to Sacramento last Tuesday morning to be with Clare, her mother and their family," the rep stated, before adding, "On Wednesday, Dale flew to Los Angeles for a work obligation and had every intention to travel back to Sacramento to be with her."

However, it seems Dale chose not to fly back, because, the rep alleged, "his number was blocked which made it impossible to communicate with Clare."