Why The Bachelor's Arie Luyendyk Jr. Just Proposed to Lauren Burnham for a Second Time

Arie Luyendyk Jr. just popped the question to Lauren Burnham—again!
The couple shared the special moment with their fans in a video posted to YouTube on Oct. 3.
As for why Arie wanted to propose again, The Bachelor alum said ABC paid for the first ring when he was on season 22 and that "we never really felt like it was something I chose for her." So, he bought her a brand-new sparkler and got down on one knee at Nakalele Blowhole in Maui, the same place they took their engagement photos three years ago.
But first, they stopped by another special location: Haiku Mill, where they tied the knot in 2019. While Lauren knew they were going there, she didn't know exactly why—only that they were meeting with the owners of the wedding venue to discuss a potential project.
"It's like the scene of the most magical day of my life," she said, "so I just love going back."
After reminiscing about their big day, they headed out for the surprise. While Lauren asked Arie to spill the beans, he remained tight-lipped.
"I'm not good with, like, knowing there's a surprise," she said with a laugh. "If you surprise me, you just gotta not tell me it's coming. Now I'm stressed out."
Lauren actually did guess their final destination. And once they pulled up to Nakalele Blowhole, she realized she was right and they took part in a photo-shoot that Arie had arranged. He then proposed with a giant oval-shaped diamond ring, and the photographer captured the sweet moment.
"It's, like, crazy big. I don't know what to do with it. I'm scared," she said. "It's so pretty. Yeah, you did so good, babe. You're so sweet."
Arie first proposed to Lauren on The Bachelor: After the Final Rose in 2018. Earlier in the season, he'd proposed to Becca Kufrin, but he called off the engagement and told her he still had feelings for Lauren. The breakup was televised, and Arie apologized to Becca on After the Final Rose.
Later that year, Becca handed out the roses on The Bachelorette, where she got engaged to Garrett Yrigoyen. They broke up in 2020, and she went on to star on the current season of Bachelor in Paradise.
Arie and Lauren welcomed their first child, daughter Alessi, in 2019, and twins Senna and Lux in June.
Watch the proposal video here.