Ciara & Russell Wilson Already Have a Plan For When Daughter Sienna, 4, Starts to Date

Mama bear on duty.
Ciara is already prepping with husband Russell Wilson for the day when their four-year-old daughter Sienna starts to date as a teen.
"Listen, that old saying is very true," the Lita by Ciara designer exclusively explained during E! News' Daily Pop on Monday, Oct. 4. "My dad would always say, 'I got my shotgun ready!' So I think Russ would be no different than how my dad was."
And, Ciara's mama bear instincts will be on high alert. "The gut check is real. As a woman, we've got a good gut, so I'm definitely going to be listening to my gut so if my gut tells me one thing is wrong, we'll figure it out," she smiled.
Sienna already has been following in her mom Ciara's footsteps as a fashionista—which may be a problem for loving dad Wilson. "I have no doubt dad's going to be, like, bringing out the checkbook for Sienna," Ciara laughed. "No, she's definitely going to be the one like on top of her game. But that's what she sees in her mommy. I love fashion and it's really fun bonding with her on the fashion side of it all."
Sienna even compliments Ciara's date night looks: "I have had that like, 'Wow, Mommy, where are you going?' Sometimes kids can't say exactly how it looks, like, 'That's amazing.' They're like, 'What are you going to do? Are you going on a date night with daddy?'" Ciara explained.
And, her steamy moments with Wilson are the key to keeping their marriage fresh. "I think it allows us to keep ourselves connected," Ciara said of adult time. "Just finding those moments and making sure you keep it sexy and dress it up for date night. Keeping that fire going is very important."
Watch the full interview above to see Ciara's favorite styles from her brand, Lita, which is available at Nordstrom.com.