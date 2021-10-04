Emily Ratajkowski Accuses Robin Thicke of Grabbing Her Breasts While Filming "Blurred Lines"

Watch : Robin Thicke Addresses VMAs Criticism

Emily Ratajkowski claims Robin Thicke crossed a line on the set of his 2013 music video.

In her new book My Body, the model and actress—who starred in the "Blurred Lines" music video along with Thicke, Pharrell Williams, T.I. and two other models—alleges Thicke groped her while filming the visual for his song.

"Suddenly, out of nowhere, I felt the coolness and foreignness of a stranger's hands cupping my bare breasts from behind. I instinctively moved away, looking back at Robin Thicke," she wrote in the book, E! News can confirm. "He smiled a goofy grin and stumbled backward, his eyes concealed behind his sunglasses. My head turned to the darkness beyond the set. [Director Diane Martel's] voice cracked as she yelled out to me, 'Are you okay?'"

In excerpts from the book first published by The Sunday Times, Ratajkowski shared that the alleged incident made her feel "naked for the first time that day" but she was "desperate to minimize" what had happened.

"I pushed my chin forward and shrugged, avoiding eye contact, feeling the heat of humiliation pump through my body," she continued. "I didn't react—not really, not like I should have."