Britney SpearsKardashiansDWTSShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters
Exclusive

Rami Malek Reveals Prince William's Reaction to No Time to Die at Royal Premiere

By Samantha Bergeson Oct 04, 2021 6:05 PMTags
MoviesExclusivesJames BondKate MiddletonPrince WilliamRoyalsShowsPrince CharlesRami MalekDaily PopNBCU
WEEKDAYS 11AM
Watch: "No Time to Die" Stars Bond With Royals at London Premiere

Ah, what it must be like to count the royal family as "old friends!"

Thanks to Rami Malek's star power, the No Time to Die actor felt right at home seeing the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at the royal red carpet premiere for the latest James Bond film. 

"Meeting the royals of course, it was rad. I have to say that," Malek exclusively dished during E! News' Daily Pop on Monday, Oct. 4. "I met William, Prince William, Your Royal Highness Prince William, Princess Kate and Prince Charles of course at the BAFTAs and to see them again, it was fun, like meeting old friends actually."

The movie premiere, held at the Royal Albert Hall in London, England on Sept. 28, drew a star-studded crowd including co-stars Lea SeydouxLashana LynchAna de Armas and Naomie Harris, plus screenwriter Phoebe Waller-Bridge and singer Billie Eilish, whose Bond theme song "No Time To Die" already won a Grammy

photos
No Time To Die World Premiere

But, all eyes were on the royal family as the film began. Better yet, Malek believes the Brits enjoyed the screening!

Shutterstock/Getty Images

"I sat right behind them in the royal box," the Bohemian Rhapsody Oscar winner added. "I was watching Prince William's reaction. You can see a lot from what someone's body language was doing. I think they loved the film. That was the impression I got." 

Watch the full interview above to also hear Daniel Craig's take on the royal family. 

No Time To Die is in theaters Friday, Oct. 8. 

Trending Stories

1

Harry Styles Confirms the NSFW Meaning Behind "Watermelon Sugar"

2

See Tom Brady and Gisele's Kids Adorably Show Support for His Big Game

3

Emily Ratajkowski Says Robin Thicke Groped Her on "Blurred Lines" Set

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Harry Styles Confirms the NSFW Meaning Behind "Watermelon Sugar"

2

See Tom Brady and Gisele's Kids Adorably Show Support for His Big Game

3

Emily Ratajkowski Says Robin Thicke Groped Her on "Blurred Lines" Set

4

See Inside Russia's First Royal Wedding in Over 100 Years

5

Bridgerton Makeup Artist Marc Pilcher Dies From COVID