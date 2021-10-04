Rami Malek Reveals Prince William's Reaction to No Time to Die at Royal Premiere

Ah, what it must be like to count the royal family as "old friends!"
Thanks to Rami Malek's star power, the No Time to Die actor felt right at home seeing the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at the royal red carpet premiere for the latest James Bond film.
"Meeting the royals of course, it was rad. I have to say that," Malek exclusively dished during E! News' Daily Pop on Monday, Oct. 4. "I met William, Prince William, Your Royal Highness Prince William, Princess Kate and Prince Charles of course at the BAFTAs and to see them again, it was fun, like meeting old friends actually."
The movie premiere, held at the Royal Albert Hall in London, England on Sept. 28, drew a star-studded crowd including co-stars Lea Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ana de Armas and Naomie Harris, plus screenwriter Phoebe Waller-Bridge and singer Billie Eilish, whose Bond theme song "No Time To Die" already won a Grammy.
But, all eyes were on the royal family as the film began. Better yet, Malek believes the Brits enjoyed the screening!
"I sat right behind them in the royal box," the Bohemian Rhapsody Oscar winner added. "I was watching Prince William's reaction. You can see a lot from what someone's body language was doing. I think they loved the film. That was the impression I got."
Watch the full interview above to also hear Daniel Craig's take on the royal family.
No Time To Die is in theaters Friday, Oct. 8.