See Inside Russia's First Royal Wedding in More Than 100 Years as the Ramonov Family Reemerges

More than a century after the fall of Imperial Russia, Grand Duke George Mikhailovich Romanov married Italian bride Victoria Romanovna Bettarini in St. Petersburg. See all the striking photos here.

More than 100 years after the fall of the Romanov dynasty, a royal wedding returned to Russia. 

In front of hundreds of guests inside St. Isaac's Cathedral in St. Petersburg on Friday, Oct. 1, Grand Duke George Mikhailovich Romanov and bride Victoria Romanovna Bettarini, the daughter of Ambassador Roberto Bettarini, tied the knot in an Orthodox ceremony. Their union marked the country's first royal wedding in over a century for the House of Romanov since their rule ended when Tsar Nicholas II abdicated the throne and the family was overthrown in 1917. 

The groom's great-grandfather, Grand Duke Kirill Vladimirovich, was a cousin of Tsar Nicholas. The couple's engagement was announced in January after they received permission from George's mother, Grand Duchess Maria Vladimirovna

As evidenced by the photos sweeping the internet, the couple wed in elaborate fashion as hundreds of guests lined the inside of the grand cathedral for the milestone occasion. 

ANATOLY MALTSEV/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Let's Begin

There was plenty of space for the massive guest list. 

ANATOLY MALTSEV/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
A Sweeping Train

There was no shortage of dress or veil for the elaborate occasion. 

ANATOLY MALTSEV/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
The Bride & Groom

The couple smiled before their guests as they tied the knot. 

ANATOLY MALTSEV/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
The Royal Wedding

The headwear for the ceremony was as ornate as the event itself. 

Mike Kireev/Shutterstock
A Major Send-Off

It doesn't look like they'll ever forget this moment. 

ANATOLY MALTSEV/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Off They Go

Introducing the new Mr. and Mrs. 

