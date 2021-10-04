Kourtney Kardashian’s Daughter Penelope Disick Is Unrecognizable With Face Tattoos in New Photo

Watch : Inside North West & Penelope Disick's "Candy Land"-Themed B-Day Bash

This little rocker is on a roll.



Penelope Disick recently sported a brand-new look just in time for scary season, and it's one to die for. Kourtney Kardashian posted a photo of her little one's rocker chic ensemble, which included a black hat complete with silver rings, black mesh gloves and temporary face tattoos to Instagram on Oct. 3.



The mom of three, who shares her kids with ex Scott Disick, simply captioned the adorable post with a couple of Halloween-themed emojis. And as for the temporary face art? Penelope donned a black heart on one cheek and small X on the other.



Kourtney's boyfriend, Travis Barker (well known for his rocker style, of course), took notice of Penelope's latest transformation, simply writing, "Rockstar" underneath the cute post. Kourtney's friend, Simon Huck, also commented on Penelope's new digs, writing, "Mosh life with P."



And it seems like the Poosh founder and her family are in the full spook-tacular spirit of things, with Kourtney also sharing tons of Halloween décor to her Instagram Stories over the weekend.