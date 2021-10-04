Watch Anderson Cooper Try to Understand Why Son Wyatt Is Obsessed With This Body Part

Anderson Cooper just took a big step toward learning more about his young son's interests.
On Monday, Oct. 4, the 54-year-old CNN anchor visited The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where host Ellen DeGeneres showed the audience new photos of Anderson with 17-month-old son Wyatt, who he co-parents with ex Benjamin Maisani.
"He's so sweet," Anderson shared about Wyatt. "He's just delicious. He's so happy." He added about raising the boy, "It's the best thing ever."
In one pic, Anderson and Benjamin held Wyatt as the child pointed one of his bare feet at the camera. This prompted the journalist to say, "And Wyatt is always showing off his feet. I'm not sure why, but there he is."
This wasn't the last time during the interview that Anderson would delve into Wyatt's apparent fascination with the extremities. When Ellen asked what Wyatt is enjoying these days, Anderson responded, "He's into characters now. He's just starting to talk a little bit. One of his first words was 'shoes,' which I love."
The Anderson Cooper 360° star didn't appear to immediately connect the dots between this latest statement and his previous story until Ellen pointed out, "He is into feet."
At this, Anderson cracked up and admitted, "Yes, you're right—exactly!" This led Ellen to continue, "There's something about that. Keep an eye on it."
Anderson went on to refer to Benjamin for a second time as "my ex" before adding, "I don't know what to call him, but he's Wyatt's other dad." The pair announced their split in 2018, and Wyatt was born through surrogacy in April 2020.
Watch the above video to see Anderson channel the Monopoly Man in acting out a persona that cracks Wyatt up.
