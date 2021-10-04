Britney SpearsKardashiansDWTSShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Camila Cabello, Helen Mirren and More Stars Walk the Runway During Paris Fashion Week

L'Oreal's show for Paris Fashion Week included Camila Cabello, Amber Heard and Kat Graham walking the runway near the Eiffel Tower. Check out the eye-catching looks.

The Eiffel Tower wasn't the only thing taking onlookers' breath away as a slew of stars strutted their stuff for L'Oreal during Paris Fashion Week 2021.

On Sunday, Oct. 3, Camila Cabello, Helen Mirren, Amber Heard, Kat Graham and Katherine Langford were among the celebrities who walked the runway for the Le Defile L'Oreal Paris 2021 Womenswear Spring/Summer 2022 show in Paris, France. 

Camila, 24, took to Instagram on Saturday, Oct. 2 to celebrate her arrival in the City of Light. She captioned her carousel of pics with "enchanté," which translates to, "Pleased to meet you." 

The event was themed to women empowerment and promoted the company's awareness and training program Stand Up Against Street Harassment, aiming to fight street harassment against women. This year also marks the 50th anniversary of L'Oreal's renowned slogan, "Because we're worth it."

"This year's 'Le Defile' will be a remarkable platform for women's empowerment, conveying a strong message of self-worth and disrupting the conventions of typical runway shows by inviting the public to join the Stand Up Against Street Harassment program," L'Oréal Paris global brand president Delphine Viguier-Hovasse said in a statement.

The exec continued, "Celebrating our feminine and feminist vision, the show will be a rallying cry for all women (and also men) who share these convictions."

Keep scrolling to see an array of stars at the big event. 

Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Camila Cabello
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images For L'Oreal
Amber Heard
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images For L'Oreal
Helen Mirren
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images For L'Oreal
Aja Naomi King
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images For L'Oreal
Sir John
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images For L'Oreal
Katherine Langford
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images For L'Oreal
Kat Graham
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images For L'Oreal
Soo Joo Park
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images For L'Oreal
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau & Fillippa Coster-Waldau
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images For L'Oreal
Ines Rau
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images For L'Oreal
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images For L'Oreal
Leyna Bloom
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images For L'Oreal
