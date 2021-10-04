Camila Cabello, Helen Mirren and More Stars Walk the Runway During Paris Fashion Week

Watch : Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes' Fun "Cinderella" Premiere Outfits

The Eiffel Tower wasn't the only thing taking onlookers' breath away as a slew of stars strutted their stuff for L'Oreal during Paris Fashion Week 2021.

On Sunday, Oct. 3, Camila Cabello, Helen Mirren, Amber Heard, Kat Graham and Katherine Langford were among the celebrities who walked the runway for the Le Defile L'Oreal Paris 2021 Womenswear Spring/Summer 2022 show in Paris, France.

Camila, 24, took to Instagram on Saturday, Oct. 2 to celebrate her arrival in the City of Light. She captioned her carousel of pics with "enchanté," which translates to, "Pleased to meet you."

The event was themed to women empowerment and promoted the company's awareness and training program Stand Up Against Street Harassment, aiming to fight street harassment against women. This year also marks the 50th anniversary of L'Oreal's renowned slogan, "Because we're worth it."

"This year's 'Le Defile' will be a remarkable platform for women's empowerment, conveying a strong message of self-worth and disrupting the conventions of typical runway shows by inviting the public to join the Stand Up Against Street Harassment program," L'Oréal Paris global brand president Delphine Viguier-Hovasse said in a statement.