The Cosby Show's Keshia Knight Pulliam Marries Brad James

Watch : Keshia Knight Pulliam Engaged to Brad James!

Keshia Knight Pulliam and her former co-star have tied the knot.

The 42-year-old The Cosby Show alum took to Instagram on Saturday, Oct. 2 to announce that she and actor Brad James exchanged vows in an intimate wedding ceremony late last month. Her post featured a carousel of wedding photos, which included Ella, the 4-year-old daughter Keshia shares with ex-husband Ed Hartwell.

"Last week my life forever changed," the actress wrote. "I married my best friend at our home surrounded by family & it was magical!!! It wasn't the large destination wedding we were originally planning. Instead, it was intimate, whimsical, full of love, laughter and joy… Absolutely perfect!! Maybe one day I will share the events that inspired our change of plans. However, for now I can say God makes no mistakes & the joy is in the journey."

She continued, "Covid has definitely taught us to live in the moment and that the present is the greatest 'present' that exists. Thank you to everyone who celebrated with us!! Most of all thank you to @mrbradjames my amazing husband, my person, my soulmate. Thank you for renewing my vulnerability & faith in unconditionally love."