Blake Shelton Sends Love to His "Better Half" Gwen Stefani in Birthday Tribute

Watch : Gwen Stefani Corrects Blake Shelton After He Forgets Her Last Name

Blake Shelton is "happy anywhere" with Gwen Stefani!

It's been nearly three months since the power couple tied the knot at the country singer's ranch in Oklahoma, and it looks like they're loving their newlywed status. On Sunday, Oct. 3, the "Honey Bee" crooner took to Instagram to gush over the former No Doubt frontwoman to celebrate her 52nd birthday.

"Happy birthday to my better half..," Blake, 45, captioned his post, alongside a black-and-white photo of their wedding day. "My WIFE!!!! I love you."

While The Voice coach and birthday girl have yet to publicly share details about their festivities, the two haven't shied away from showing their affection for one another. In July, Gwen raved over her husband while speaking on the Tell Me About It podcast.

"The successful people are the people that are the genuine people because that man is the same guy you see, no matter who he's with, what he's doing," she said about Blake.