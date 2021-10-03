Britney SpearsKardashiansDWTSShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Jennifer Lawrence Bares Baby Bump for One of Her Cutest Maternity Looks

See pregnant actress Jennifer Lawrence's maternity looks, including a recent adorable sporty outfit she wore while out in New York City.

By Corinne Heller Oct 03, 2021 9:41 PMTags
FashionPregnanciesJennifer Lawrence
This mama-to-be is fit and fab!

Pregnant actress Jennifer Lawrence showcased an adorable and sporty maternity style as she stepped out in New York City on Sunday, Oct. 3. The Oscar-winner showcased her bare baby bump for the first time while wearing a black cropped tank top and matching leggings and flat sandals.

Jennifer's rep confirmed one month ago that the star is expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney. The two married in October 2019.

After largely keeping out of the spotlight for more than a year amid the COVID-19 pandemic and while juggling a busy filming schedule, Jennifer has been spotted out in public more often since her pregnancy was confirmed. The star, who recently shot the drama movie Red, White and Water, has showcased a number of cute pregnancy styles during her outings in recent weeks, and appears to prefer maternity outfits that are as comfortable as they are cute.

photos
Jennifer Lawrence & Cooke Maroney: Romance Rewind
TheImageDirect.com

See several of Lawrence's maternity looks below:

TheImageDirect.com
Fit & Fab

The actress bares her baby bump while wearing a black cropped tank top and matching leggings on Oct. 3, 2021.

Instagram / Amy Schumer
Plaid and Political

The actress wears a plaid dress as she appears with friend Amy Schumer at one of the many Women's March rallies to protest against abortion restrictions on Oct. 2, 2021.

SplashNews.com
Rainbow Style

The actress wears a colorful jumpsuit while out with husband Cooke Maroney in New York City on Sept. 25, 2021, a few weeks after confirming her pregnancy.

Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID
Go Yankees

The actress keeps it casual in a baseball cap and all-black outfit, including a mask to protect against COVID-19, during a stroll in New York City on Sept. 29, 2021.

Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com
Denim Style

The actress appears in a denim jacket and gray dress after attending the NYC Still Rising After 20 Years: A Comedy Celebration event at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Sept. 12, 2021.

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images
Polka Dots

The actress attends the Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2021/2022 show as part of Paris Fashion Week in July 2021, two months before she confirmed her pregnancy.

