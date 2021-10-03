Grimes Reveals the Reason Why She Trolled Paparazzi After Elon Musk Split

A picture is worth a thousand words...
And Grimes is sharing the meaning behind the now-viral photos paparazzi took of her while she was enjoying an afternoon outing in Los Angeles on Friday, Oct. 1. It marked the first time the "Oblivion" musician was spotted in public since Elon Musk confirmed their split on Sept. 24.
In images obtained by The New York Post, photographers captured Grimes reading through Karl Marx's much-debated "Communist Manifesto" book, while wearing a futuristic brown outfit that looked straight out of the upcoming movie Dune.
Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Oct. 2, the artist offered her take on both the curious scenario and the current status of her relationship with the Tesla CEO and father of their 16-month-old son X Æ A-12 Musk.
"I was really stressed when paparazzi wouldn't stop following me this wk," she wrote, "but then I realized it was opportunity to troll."
She added, "Full disclosure I'm still living with e and I am not a communist."
However, the "Genesis" singer clarified that while "there are some very smart ideas in this book," she's "more interested in a radical decentralized ubi."
"Regardless," she went on, "my opinions on politics are difficult to describe because the political systems that inspire me the most have not yet been implemented. Anyway if paparazzi keep chasing me perhaps I will try to think of more ways to meme - suggestions welcome!"
Last week, Grimes released a new song, titled "Love," in response to all of the attention she was receiving over her heartbreak.
As she described in an Instagram post on Sept. 30, "I wrote and produced this song this week in response to all the privacy invasion, bad press, online hate and harassment by paparazzis I've experienced this week."
On Sept. 24, Elon confirmed that he and Grimes decided to hit the brakes on their relationship.
"We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms," Elon told Page Six. "It's mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in LA. She's staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room."