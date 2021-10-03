Clare Crawley Speaks About Perseverance After She and Dale Moss Split Again

Clare Crawley is opening up about the not-so-rosy side of her life.
Last week, the Bachelor Nation star's fairytale romance came to an end once again after a source confirmed to E! News that she and Dale Moss called it quits nearly two months after reconciling their relationship. In the midst of their breakup, Clare recently shared that her mother's battle with Alzheimer's disease and dementia has gotten worse.
The former Bachelorette lead, who got engaged to Dale on the 16th season, took to Instagram Stories to candidly discuss how she's been feeling this past week.
"It takes a lot to bring me to my knees," the reality TV star began her post on Saturday, Oct. 2, alongside a video of herself walking her dog. "But damn this week has pushed me to that point."
She continued, "One thing I refuse to do though is stay down. I'll be dammed if I let it all take me out, so amidst all this, I'm taking steps even if the [sic] are small."
The Sacramento-based hairstylist explained that she plans to move forward with a positive mindset.
"I will feed myself the right food, drink some water and handle it the best I know how," she wrote. "I want you to know the messages of support + love from my Insta fam haven't gone unnoticed [white heart emoji]."
On Thursday, Sept. 30, Clare told her Instagram followers that she was aware of their curiosity surrounding her love life. However, she explained that she wasn't ready to address "the details of my relationship" yet.
"I hate that I even have to say this, but in response to all the questions that are coming my way right now…I'm choosing not to speak right now on the details of my relationship," she wrote at the time, "because at the end of the day anyone can put on an ACT or throw words together to form any narrative they want."
The ABC star, who is still recovering from the removal of her breast implants, revealed, "I'm going through a lot with healing from my recent surgery still, and my mother being placed on hospice care now."
Clare thanked her loved ones, as well as her fans for their overwhelming support.
"I am just thankful for the people in my life who offer genuine unconditional love with no personal gain, and stand by me through thick and thin," she expressed. "ESPECIALLY WHEN THE CAMERAS ARE OFF with no accolades. actions speak for themselves."
At this time, it's unclear when exactly Clare and Dale parted ways, as they appeared to be in good spirits in early September. But by Sept. 24, Bachelor Nation fans speculated there was trouble in paradise when he celebrated his birthday without her by his side.
Like Clare, Dale has yet to publicly address their split.