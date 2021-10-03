Britney SpearsKardashiansDWTSShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Gabrielle Union, Charlize Theron and More Stars Step Out in Style for the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic

Celebrities dressed in their finest attire to attend the 2021 Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic in Los Angeles. From bright dresses to preppy looks, see all of the fabulous fashion below!

By Alyssa Morin Oct 03, 2021 4:37 PMTags
FashionRed CarpetCelebritiesEvents
Watch: Gabrielle Union Opens Up About Forgiving Dwayne Wade

Dress to impress!

On Saturday, Oct. 2, A-listers stepped out in their most stylish attire for the triumphant return of the 2021 Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic. After the annual event went on hiatus last year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, stars made sure to go above and beyond in the fashion department.

Gabrielle Union, Charlize Theron, Jodie Turner-Smith, Lana Candor and several others showed up and showed out at the fanciful affair, which was held at the Will Rogers State Historic Park in Los Angeles.

The Bring It On alum stunned in a bright and bold emerald green dress from Elie Saab that featured thigh-high slits, large pocket details and dramatic sleeves. She styled her vibrant design with black strappy sandals and a white Valentino bag.

Like Gabrielle, Jodie made a colorful splash at the event by wearing a vivid floral dress that she paired with a fiery red kimono. The actress accessorized with ruby pumps, a matching handbag, bedazzled sunglasses and a straw hat.

photos
Inside Gabrielle Union's Memoir You Got Anything Stronger?

But don't just take our word for it!

See all of the fabulous fashion at the 2021 Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic in our gallery below.

LISA O'CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images
Gabrielle Union

In Elie Saab and carrying a Valentino bag.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Charlize Theron
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Jodie Turner-Smith
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Lana Condor
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Justin Hartley & Sofia Pernas
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Christina Hendricks
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Kirby Howell-Baptiste
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Jacob Elordi
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Keke Palmer

In Etro.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Chris Hardwick & Lydia Hearst
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Sophia Bush
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Jaz Sinclair & Ross Lynch
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Jordana Brewster

In Brock Collection.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Retta
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Abigail Spencer
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Dylan McDermott
LISA O'CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images
Renee Elise Goldsberry
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Bryan Greenberg & Jamie Chung
LISA O'CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images
Chelsea Peretti
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Kalen Allen

Trending Stories

1

Harry Styles Confirms the NSFW Meaning Behind "Watermelon Sugar"

2

Shakira Attacked by Wild Boars While Visiting Park With 8-Year-Old Son

3

Hayden Panettiere Returns to Instagram to Show Off Hair Transformation

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Harry Styles Confirms the NSFW Meaning Behind "Watermelon Sugar"

2

Shakira Attacked by Wild Boars While Visiting Park With 8-Year-Old Son

3

Hayden Panettiere Returns to Instagram to Show Off Hair Transformation

4

Colin Jost's Mom Wasn't Thrilled He and Scarlett Named Their Son Cosmo

5

Jennifer Garner Texts Person She Thought Was Alias Star and...