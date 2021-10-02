Hayden Panettiere Returns to Instagram After 6 Months to Show Off Hair Transformation

Watch : Hayden Panettiere Reunites With Ex After His Jail Release

New hair, who dis?!

After taking a six-month break on Instagram, Hayden Panettiere made a glorious return to the social media platform to show off her fresh haircut. The former Nashville actress, whose last Instagram post was in April, took a moment to debut her new 'do.

Even though the fall season is in full swing, the Heroes star opted for a chic shoulder-length hairstyle that many typically get in the spring or summertime. What's more? The 32-year-old A-lister also got curtain bangs.

Many gushed over Hayden's major makeover in the comments sections, while others reacted to her Instagram return.

"You're too cute!" Savannah Chrisley replied, with one fan writing, "Miss seeing you on our screens!"

Another follower added, "Welcome back to Instagram…we've missed you!"

While Hayden didn't make any mention of what inspired her latest beauty transformation, it could mark the start of a new era in her life.