Today's Dylan Dreyer Introduces 3rd Baby, Russell, as He Continues NICU Stay

Meet Dylan Dreyer's littlest love.
On Saturday, Oct. 2, the Today show meteorologist introduced her fans to her third son, Russell "Rusty" James Fichera, who remains hospitalized in the NICU at New York-Presbyterian Hospital after being born six weeks prematurely.
"I am so full of emotion and gratitude for this past week," Dylan, 40, wrote on Instagram. "God has blessed us with baby Russell earlier than expected but taken care of us the whole way. I couldn't imagine waiting until November to meet him."
In an Instagram post, Dylan, who gave birth on Wednesday, Sept. 29, included photos of her and husband Brian Fichera holding the newborn and images of the infant sleeping while undergoing light therapy, which is used to treat jaundice, a common after-birth side effect even for full-term babies.
"Our stay at @nyphospital of Lower Manhattan, a smaller, more home-like hospital, once again went above and beyond. All 3 of our boys now have been born here. I'm in awe of all the doctors and nurses and what's they've done for us, making us feel safe and comfortable."
The TV star, also mother to sons Calvin, 4, and Oliver, 21 months, continued, "The NICU nurses and doctors are indescribable…through all this we never felt scared or worried. My heart aches having to leave here without Rusty but I also feel better knowing he'll continue to be monitored and remain in the best hands. He's THRIVING! Growing, getting stronger, eating and breathing on his own."
On Tuesday, Sept. 28, the meteorologist posted an Instagram photo of herself in the hospital and said her water broke over the weekend. The next day, it was announced on the Today show that Dylan gave birth that morning to Russell, who weighed 5 pounds, 5 ounces and measured 18 inches long.
"Buddy, you have no idea what's in store for you at home," Dylan wrote in her latest post, "so keep on rushing and get home as soon as you can! We love you more than words could ever say!"
