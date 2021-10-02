Today's Dylan Dreyer Introduces 3rd Baby, Russell, as He Continues NICU Stay

Watch : Dylan Dreyer Had a Dream That Hoda Kotb Would Have a Baby

Meet Dylan Dreyer's littlest love.

On Saturday, Oct. 2, the Today show meteorologist introduced her fans to her third son, Russell "Rusty" James Fichera, who remains hospitalized in the NICU at New York-Presbyterian Hospital after being born six weeks prematurely.

"I am so full of emotion and gratitude for this past week," Dylan, 40, wrote on Instagram. "God has blessed us with baby Russell earlier than expected but taken care of us the whole way. I couldn't imagine waiting until November to meet him."

In an Instagram post, Dylan, who gave birth on Wednesday, Sept. 29, included photos of her and husband Brian Fichera holding the newborn and images of the infant sleeping while undergoing light therapy, which is used to treat jaundice, a common after-birth side effect even for full-term babies.

"Our stay at @nyphospital of Lower Manhattan, a smaller, more home-like hospital, once again went above and beyond. All 3 of our boys now have been born here. I'm in awe of all the doctors and nurses and what's they've done for us, making us feel safe and comfortable."