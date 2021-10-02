Courteney Cox Sweetly Surprises Friends Fans Visiting the Central Perk Set

The one where Courteney Cox surprises fans.
The Friends actress took a break from her typical schedule to spend some time at the famous Central Perk set on the Warner Bros. lot in Los Angeles. While the Emmy-nominated star has returned to the studio in recent months to reminisce over the beloved TV series, her latest visit was slightly different.
On Friday, Oct. 1, Courteney took to Instagram to share behind-the-scenes footage of herself working at the Warner Bros. gift shop, where she helped guests who purchased items from the Friends souvenir section.
"Do you want me to put it in the same bag or a different bag?" the A-lister asked one person buying merch, adding, "And you get a picture."
In the short clip, they posed for a selfie as Courteney stood behind the gift shop register. Another sweet moment captured the 57-year-old actress taking drink orders for guests.
"Here you go," she told fans sitting inside a replica of the iconic Central Perk. "The Rachel and The Monica."
After a hard day's work, the Scream star concluded, "Woo my shift is over!"
She captioned her Instagram video, "When I'm not acting… #inbetweenthescenes."
Just last month, Courteney delighted fans when she took a studio tour on the Warner Bros. lot.
She explained at the time, "Here I am on the backlot of Warner Bros. filming my show, Shining Veil. There's definitely a lot of time in between set-ups, but I don't get bored. I see opportunity all around."
"We're at stage five, which is right here on our right," she told guests. "This is where Friends started in 1994, and is now occupied by a show called Shining Veil, starring me."
If you have FOMO, take a look back at the Friends set in our gallery below and feel like you're with the star herself.