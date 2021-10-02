Mark Consuelos Shares Touching Birthday Tribute to His "Forever Girl" Kelly Ripa

Swoon!
On Saturday, Oct. 2, Mark Consuelos shared the sweetest tribute to his wife, Kelly Ripa, on her 51st birthday.
"Happy Birthday to my best friend, lover, confidant. My dance partner in life..My forever girl," Mark, 50, wrote on Instagram. "For all the important days we've missed being together over many years, I'm so grateful to spend this special day with you. I love you, Happy Birthday amore',
M."
The Riverdale actor included in his post adorable photos of himself with the Live With Kelly and Ryan cuddling, acting playful and basking together in the glow of a sunset on a rocky beach.
Kelly commented, "Husband of the year. Year after year. Father of the year. Year after year. Friend of the year. Year after year. Partner of the year. Year after year. You are simply the best. I love you with my heart and soul, and that's not just the afterglow talking."
The TV host shared on her own page a photo of herself with Mark at the beach as well as a pic of the two kissing on the set of Live With Kelly and Ryan on Friday, Oct. 1, alongside a two-tier birthday cake. He had filled in for co-host Ryan Seacrest, as he occasionally does, and surprised her with the dessert as well as a bouquet of white flowers.
"Cake! Vs. Cake by the Ocean!" Kelly wrote, to which Mark responded, "Love both. Happy bday sexy."
The birthday girl also received an online tribute from the couple's eldest child, son Michael Consuelos. The 24-year-old who shared a throwback photo of him and his mother, writing, "Happy Birthday, Mom!! I hope you have the greatest day ever. You're a badass and an inspiration to everyone. Also, when I call you a T. Rex, I mean it as a compliment. You should know that by now."
Kelly and Ripa, who have been married for 25 years, also share daughter Lola Consuelos, 20, and son Joaquin Consuelos, 18. See Michael's birthday tribute to the TV host and more cute Consuelos family photos: