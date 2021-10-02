Kelly Clarkson Is Awarded the $10.4 Million Montana Ranch in Divorce From Brandon Blackstock

Watch : Kelly Clarkson Petitions to Restore Maiden Name After Divorce

A judge gave Kelly Clarkson the reins to the $10.4 million Montana ranch where her estranged husband, Brandon Blackstock, has been living since their split.

The court rejected Blackstock's position that the Montana ranch is marital property and should be shared equally by both exes, according to the Sept. 30 order obtained by E! News. Instead, the judge upheld their premarital agreement.

The decision means Clarkson takes control of the farm since she purchased the home, according to a source.

"The Court further finds that the Montana Ranch and the other two Montana properties are not titled in both of the Parties' names either as joint tenants with right of survivorship or as tenants by the entireties, as required under the PMA to create marital property," reads the decision. "The Court therefore rejects Respondent's position that the Montana Ranch and other Montana properties are marital property owned 50/50 by the Parties."