Score 50% Off Tarte's Iconic Shape Tape Concealer for a Limited Time

Although it's common to give someone a gift for their birthday, tarte is throwing a week-long savings event for their fans in celebration of their 21st birthday!
Today, the celebration is starting with a bang! Score 50% off all tarte concealers (30% off for non-loyalty members), including their beloved, award-winning Shape Tape concealer today and tomorrow only. In addition to stocking up on your go-to shades, we suggest picking up a few to use as stocking stuffers. The holidays will be here before you know it!
Below are more ways to save on your fave tarte products throughout the week!
- 10/5-10/6: Score 50% off palettes, blush and bronzer (30% for non-loyalty).
- 10/7: Take 50% off all tarte foundations (30% for non-loyalty)
- 10/8-10/9: Enjoy $10 steals on select mascara, lip, lashes, liners and brows.
- 10/10: Save 50% off the brand's top 21 products (30% for non-loyalty, shape tape™ excluded).
Plus, enjoy free shipping and free returns all week! All you have to do is use code: BDAY at checkout.
Keep scrolling to check out tarte's best concealers that you can score for 50% off!
Shape Tape™ Concealer
Available in 35 shades, the award-winning concealer offers a crease-proof, full coverage formula for 16 hours of flawless wear. We love how it's not cakey and will help blur and smooth imperfections, wrinkles and fine lines.
Creaseless Concealer™
Choose from 30 ultra-hydrating and waterproof shades and be prepared to look like you got a full night's sleep! This concealer is infused with skin-loving ingredients like maracuja, mineral pigments, plus vitamins E and C to hydrate, brighten and smooth skin.
Shape Tape™ Ultra Creamy Concealer
This eye cream-concealer hybrid offers 24-hour full coverage and provides a natural moisturizing matte finish. Perfect those of you who love the Shape Tape, but need extra help with dark circles.
Hydrocealer™ Concealer
Kiss redness and dark circles goodbye with this concealer that provides 12-hour hydration and just the right amount of coverage to help you rock a no-makeup makeup look. Even better, it's oil-free, fragrance-free, sweat-proof and waterproof.
