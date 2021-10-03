Britney SpearsKardashiansDWTSShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Score 50% Off Tarte's Iconic Shape Tape Concealer for a Limited Time

In celebration of the beauty brand's 21st birthday, they are treating fans to a week of insane deals!

By Emily Spain Oct 03, 2021 12:30 PMTags
Although it's common to give someone a gift for their birthday, tarte is throwing a week-long savings event for their fans in celebration of their 21st birthday!

Today, the celebration is starting with a bang! Score 50% off all tarte concealers (30% off for non-loyalty members), including their beloved, award-winning Shape Tape concealer today and tomorrow only. In addition to stocking up on your go-to shades, we suggest picking up a few to use as stocking stuffers. The holidays will be here before you know it!

Below are more ways to save on your fave tarte products throughout the week!

Plus, enjoy free shipping and free returns all week! All you have to do is use code: BDAY at checkout. 

Keep scrolling to check out tarte's best concealers that you can score for 50% off!

Shape Tape™ Concealer

Available in 35 shades, the award-winning concealer offers a crease-proof, full coverage formula for 16 hours of flawless wear. We love how it's not cakey and will help blur and smooth imperfections, wrinkles and fine lines. 

 

$29
$15
Tarte

Creaseless Concealer™

Choose from 30 ultra-hydrating and waterproof shades and be prepared to look like you got a full night's sleep! This concealer is infused with skin-loving ingredients like maracuja, mineral pigments, plus vitamins E and C to hydrate, brighten and smooth skin.

$26
$13
Tarte

Shape Tape™ Ultra Creamy Concealer

This eye cream-concealer hybrid offers 24-hour full coverage and provides a natural moisturizing matte finish. Perfect those of you who love the Shape Tape, but need extra help with dark circles.

$29
$15
Tarte

Hydrocealer™ Concealer

Kiss redness and dark circles goodbye with this concealer that provides 12-hour hydration and just the right amount of coverage to help you rock a no-makeup makeup look. Even better, it's oil-free, fragrance-free, sweat-proof and waterproof.

$25
$13
Tarte

