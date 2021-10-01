Every Daring Look From Dakota Johnson's Stylish New York City Trip

Dakota Johnson is making New York City her own personal runway.
The Fifty Shades of Grey actress has been serving every single style on her latest trip to the Big Apple. She nailed a mockneck dress, oversized trousers and some of her riskiest ensembles to date.
Following her completely see-through gown at the Venice Film Festival, Dakota pulled up to the premiere of her new Netflix movie, The Lost Daughter, on Sept. 29 in a sheer corset top paired with chunky leather pants by Gucci. Stylist Kate Young complimented the rocker edge with some feminine touches—black stilettos by Gianvito Rossi and an icy Cartier necklace—at the New York Film Festival.
The next day, Dakota gave us major return-to-office vibes with her baggy business casual look. She wore an evermore-esque plaid Gucci blazer over a white tee from RE/DONE. However, the star of the show was her tapered metallic stripped pants by Magda Butrym, which only Dakota could pull off. Her tan Paris Texas mules sealed the street smart outfit.
Dakota then changed into something a little more fitting for a night out in Manhattan, donning a white mockneck midi dress by Rodarte that was mostly modest, aside from a stunning side slit that went all the way up (in yellow for $1,210).
During her trip, she also revealed the crème de la crème of bold fashion choices that had one fan declaring, "it's dakota johnson fashion week." The 31-year-old star rocked a backless dress by Yves Saint Laurent, featuring a faux fur ball skirt and sexy halter top (about $3,230) that you have to see for yourself.
See her latest NYC ensembles below, along with more of the best looks she's ever worn.