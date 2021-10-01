The Righteous Gemstones' Season 2 Pics Will Make You Feel Blessed

Watch : Must-See TV Shows Coming Fall 2021

Get ready to feel blessed.

On Friday, Oct. 1, HBO released the first look photos for season two of The Righteous Gemstones. In the new images for season two, which will return this winter, the Gemstones are back in action and ready to take on the next bout of drama that's likely to surface.

Leading the Gemstone family is patriarch Dr. Eli Gemstone (John Goodman), who puts up a united front with kids Jesse (Danny McBride), Kelvin (Adam DeVine) and Judy (Edi Patterson). "Season two finds our blessed Gemstone family threatened by outsiders from both the past and present," HBO's description teases, "who wish to destroy their empire."

This may be where newcomers Eric Roberts, Jason Schwartzman, Eric Andre and Jessica Lowe come in. As McBride told Entertainment Weekly, Schwartzman is playing a journalist named Thaniel, who has a vendetta against evangelical preachers.

"So he's coming after some people in this field," the star and co-creator explained, "and trying to expose the truth about their backgrounds. And the Gemstones end up finding themselves in his crosshairs."