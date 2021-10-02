Britney SpearsKardashiansDWTSShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Cole Swindell Confirms His New Girlfriend Is From This Romantic Music Video

Country singer Cole Swindell confirmed he’s off the market after posting a photo of Courtney Little at a baseball game this week.

By Mike Vulpo Oct 02, 2021 1:45 AMTags
MusicCouplesCelebrities
Watch: Necessary Realness: Normani Channels Her "Wild Side" In New Music Video

In the game of love, Cole Swindell may have just scored.

The 38-year-old country singer got the Internet talking this past week when he appeared to confirm his new romance on social media. "#GameDate," the "Single Saturday Night" singer captioned his Instagram selfie alongside Courtney Little at an MLB baseball game.

If the photo wasn't enough to prove these two are the real deal, Cole proceeded to like several comments, including the messages "I'd be smiling too" and "looking good you two."

Perhaps the best message came from a fan who paid tribute to Cole's hit single by writing, "Somebody's had their last single Saturday night. HECK YEAH! #Hadto." 

So who is this special lady making Cole extra happy this fall? For starters, you may recognize her from the music video for Cole's latest song, "Some Habits." Their undeniable chemistry in the video suddenly makes a lot more sense now!

photos
Musicians Performing Live on Stage

And according to her Instagram bio, Courtney is also the owner of an online clothing store called The Little Sisters Boutique, which sells "cute and affordable" pieces for fashion lovers.

Instagram

Before that, she won the title of Miss Teen North Carolina. In addition, Courtney was a NBA dancer for the Charlotte Hornets, proving she loves sports just as much as Cole.

On Thursday, Sept. 30, Cole took a break from performing on Thomas Rhett's Center Point Road tour to watch the Atlanta Braves clinch the MLB playoffs when they faced off against the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park in Georgia.

In addition to a new girlfriend, Cole also has a new song out called "Some Habits." When teasing the track, the artist explained why fans will be able to relate.

Trending Stories

1

Colin Jost's Mom Wasn't Thrilled He and Scarlett Named Their Son Cosmo

2

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Step Out Together—In Style, Of Course

3

Natalie Morales Is Leaving Today for a "New Adventure"

"I think a lot of people can relate to a song like ‘Some Habits'—it's a love song about being rough around edges but meeting someone that changes you for the better," he previously shared. "I feel like I have a deeper appreciation for getting to make music these days, especially with this opportunity to be back out on the road performing and sharing this music face-to-face with the fans."

E! News reached out to Cole and Courtney for comment and didn't hear back.

Watch a brand new episode of Nightly Pop Monday through Thursday at 11:30 p.m., only on E!

Trending Stories

1

Colin Jost's Mom Wasn't Thrilled He and Scarlett Named Their Son Cosmo

2

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Step Out Together—In Style, Of Course

3

Natalie Morales Is Leaving Today for a "New Adventure"

4
Exclusive

Cynthia Bailey Reveals the Real Reason She Left RHOA

5

Kelly Clarkson is Awarded the $10.4 Million Montana Ranch in Divorce