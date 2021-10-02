All the Sopranos Spin-Offs We'd Kill to See

Watch : Did "The Sopranos" Kill Tony Soprano in the Series Finale?

Just when we thought The Sopranos were out, David Chase has pulled us back in.

Although it's clear "remember when" is the lowest form of conversation, Emmy-winning The Sopranos has remained timeless since its 1999 premiere. From A-list cameos to grisly mafia murders with a dash of armchair psychology, The Sopranos birthed a new genre for TV. And now, showrunner Chase is back collaborating with HBO and WarnerMedia.

E! News confirmed on Oct. 1 that Chase has agreed to a five-year first-look deal to develop content for HBO, HBO Max and Warner Bros. Pictures Group. While the deal is not for Sopranos-specific content, we can only dream that there are a few spin-offs in the works.

"David Chase is one of the most gifted storytellers working in the film and television industry," Casey Bloys, chief content officer of HBO and HBO Max, said. "HBO has had a long and celebrated creative partnership with David, and this deal affords us a wonderful opportunity to continue this relationship at HBO and HBO Max."