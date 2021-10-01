See Steve Jobs' Youngest Daughter Eve Make Her Runway Debut During Paris Fashion Week

Her dad preferred black turtlenecks, but we're pretty sure he'd have loved seeing Eve Jobs in neon green.
The youngest daughter of late Apple CEO Steve Jobs made her big runway debut during Paris Fashion Week on Thursday, Sept. 30. The model, 23, claimed the catwalk during Coperni's Spring 2022 runway show, rocking a neon-green mock-neck top, embellished navy miniskirt, platform slides and white shield-shaped sunglasses. She appeared alongside supermodel regulars including Adut Akech and Gigi Hadid.
"I can't put into words how extraordinary this collection is," Eve captioned an Instagram photo of her outfit behind-the-scenes after the show. "It was an honor to be a part of the vision @coperni." Giving a shoutout to the brand's creative director Sébastien Meyer and CEO Arnaud Vaillant, she added, "Congratulations to my loves @arnaud_vaillant, @sebastienmeyer, and the entire team!"
Eve also strutted her stuff with one very important accessory in hand: Coperni's new "Origami" bag, which Arnaud and Sébastien told Vogue was "inspired by the curving shape of the iPhone photo app icon."
Although this was Eve's first time hitting the runway, she's no stranger to the modeling world.
The young star made her print modeling debut last December in a major holiday ad campaign for Glossier. For the beauty brand's campaign, Eve posed alongside Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney and RuPaul's Drag Race star Naomi Smalls.
In addition to her budding model career, Eve is also an accomplished equestrian and graduate of Stanford University—the same school where her father and mother Laurene Powell Jobs first met.
Now Eve is strutting into a spotlight of her own.