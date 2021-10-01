Charlotte Tilbury Launches Holiday 2021 Campaign with Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor and It's So Glam

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. If you buy something through our QR code or links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Phoebe Dynevor wowed us as Daphne in the Netflix regency drama, Bridgerton. Now she's starring in a brand new holiday campaign for a makeup brand we all love. As it was recently announced, Phoebe is now a brand ambassador for Charlotte Tilbury, and it's the first time the brand has ever partnered with a celeb.

"Charlotte is a legendary makeup artist and I've so admired her range for years," Phoebe said in a press release. "Even on Bridgerton, the makeup artist on set used a signature Pillow Talk lip for Daphne! I loved being part of Charlotte's holiday campaign."

Speaking of Pillow Talk, the makeup brand's new offerings include multiple sets featuring the iconic shade, like the must-have Pillow Talk Dreams Come True collector's box and the Pillow Talk Beautifying Eye Filter set. New glosses, eye palettes and skincare sets are also available for you to grab this holiday season. Best part is, there are gifts for every budget. Check out all the amazing new launches below.