Raven's Home Renewed for Season 5 But Loses One Key Character

Unlike Raven Baxter, we did not see this coming.
On Friday, Oct. 1, Disney Channel renewed Raven's Home for a fifth season and also revealed that some key characters will not be returning to the house of mouse. The cast shakeups come amid a new setting for Raven's Home, as Raven (Raven-Symoné) will return to San Francisco from Chicago to care for her dad Victor (That's So Raven alum Rondell Sheridan) in the new season.
"Raven finds herself parenting her parent," Disney Channel's description teases, "raising her young cousin (played by Mixed-ish's Mykal-Michelle Harris) and settling into life in her old hometown."
This means Raven's best friend and longtime sidekick Chelsea (Anneliese van der Pol) and her son Levi (Jason Maybaum) will be left in Chicago, and off-camera, to fend for themselves. In an even odder turn of events, only one of Raven's TV kids will be joining her in San Francisco.
Disney has confirmed the return of only Raven's psychic son, Booker (Issac Ryan Brown), leaving us wondering what will happen to her daughter Nia (Navia Robinson). Here's hoping she's just staying Chicago with her dad.
Though Raven's Home is losing a few key players, fans of the original series have plenty to look forward to. Viewers will be taken back to Bayside High School, where Booker must contend with being the new kid with a psychic secret.
This means young new faces are set to join the show, including Felix Avitia and Emmy Liu-Wang.
"Ever since the debut of That's So Raven, Raven-Symoné has been an incredibly important part of the Disney Channel family," Ayo Davis, President at Disney Branded Entertainment said in a statement, "With Raven's Home, her talent and special brand of humor have continued to resonate with kids and families, and we're excited to see what lies ahead for Raven in season five. This beloved series is in good hands with the experienced team of Raven, Scott Thomas, Jed Elinoff and Anthony C. Hill leading an amazing cast and crew."
Fingers crossed that the hilarious van der Pol will make a cameo at some point.