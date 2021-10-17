Elvira Pulls Back the Curtain on Her Beloved Halloween Persona, 40 Years Later

Watch : Happy Birthday Melissa Joan Hart: E! News Rewind

The Mistress of the Dark is making all our undead dreams come true.

Cassandra Peterson a.k.a. Elvira has been making audiences swoon, laugh and shiver in fear for over 40 years as a hilarious horror hostess. During the anniversary of debuting her "Santa Claus of Halloween" stage character, Peterson has made headlines with her same-sex relationship, tell-all memoir Yours Cruelly, Shudder and AMC+ streaming movie marathon Elvira's 40th Anniversary, Very Scary, Very Special Special and taking over Netflix's social channels every Sunday in October for weekly Netflix & Chills events.

Even Melissa Joan Hart is hoping to collaborate with Elvira for a Sabrina the Teenage Witch crossover!

At age 70, it's safe to say that Peterson is still the queen of Halloween—and she's clearly just getting started with her second act. The B-movie scream queen revisited her O.G. series Elvira's Movie Macabre, and exclusively spilled on why her character Elvira was never "accidentally funny."