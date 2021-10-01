Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke's Dancing With the Stars Fate Revealed After Both Contract COVID-19

Watch : Cheryl Burke Felt "Shame" on COVID Diagnosis & Talks "DWTS" Return

Dancing With the Stars fans won't see Cody Rigsby or Cheryl Burke in the ballroom next week—but that doesn't mean they're not performing.

In fact, the Peloton instructor and his pro partner told ABC News that they'll be doing their joint routine from two totally separate spaces after they both tested positive for COVID-19.

So where exactly will they be? According to ABC correspondent Zohreen Shah, Rigsby and Burke will each dance alone, in different homes and will be monitored to ensure they can do so safely.

"We're going to be doing it from the comfort of our own home," Burke said while giving a remote sneak peek at the setup on the Oct. 1 episode of Good Morning America. "Look at that, I've turned our living room into a ballroom."

The teams will be dancing to Britney Spears' hits for next week's competition. "I'm feeling OK," Rigsby shared, "but I'm so excited to dance for Britney week on Dancing With the Stars one way or the other."