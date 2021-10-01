Christine Quinn Reveals Surprises Are in Store for Selling Sunset's New Season

Watch : "Selling Sunset" Star Christine Quinn's Flawless Makeup Tutorial

Christine Quinn is ready for some fresh faces!

The Selling Sunset star stopped by E! News' Daily Pop on Oct. 1 to share some makeup tips with her first cosmetics collection with Ciaté London, but the Netflix fan favorite doesn't just need blush to turn the other cheek to some of her co-stars.

"It's this side I have a problem with," Christine joked at a cast picture featuring Heather Rae Young, Chrishell Stause and Davina Potratz. "But the new girls are amazing."

Thus far, Selling Sunset has officially confirmed realtors Vanessa Villela and Emma Hernan are joining the series, but Christine hinted there are plenty of surprises in store.

"We have a lot of new girls, more than you know," she noted. "There's been three that have been added. They try to throw new people in to change up the dynamics."

So, can fans expect the new mom to butt heads with hew new co-stars?